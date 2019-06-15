Members of Babli Kol gang held

Banda (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) Four members of dacoit Babli Kol gang have been arrested from Chitrakoot after an encounter, police said Saturday.Umesh Kol, Deepak Sahu, Vijay, Phulchadra were arrested after an encounter on Friday in forest area near Sati Mata temple, Assistant Superintendent of Police Chitrakoot Balwant Chowdhury said.Police have recovered crude bombs and weapons from the accused, they said. PTI CORR ABN DPB