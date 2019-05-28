Members of 'Bawariya gang' involved in snatching, burglary cases arrested

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Three men suspected to be members of 'Bawariya gang' were arrested in connection with cases of snatching, theft and burglary across the city, police said Tuesday. With their arrest, police claimed to have solved 11 cases of snatching, theft and burglary committed across Delhi, they said. The accused, identified as Radhey Shyam (30), Babu Lal (26) and Pappu (26), all residents of Rajasthan, are members of 'Bawariya gang'. They were active in Delhi's South West district area, police said.Due to increase in incidents of snatching and burglary in South West Delhi, a police team was formed to nab culprits involved in such cases.The arrests were made following a tip-off that the accused involved in snatching and robbery will be visiting near Anand Property, Bangali Basti, Rangpuri areas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devendra Arya said. Seven stolen mobile phones, four snatched gold chains and housebreaking equipment were recovered from them. A scooter they were riding was also found to be stolen, the officer said. Later, four gold rings, two pairs of earrings, one silver glass, one silver plate, one silver bowl and one silver spoon were also recovered, the officer added.Babu Lal along with his associates Pappu and Shyam used to patrol on scooter or a bike in the areas of Delhi during day time, the DCP said. They used to spot soft targets and after snatching or burglary, they would leave the area. One of the accused would mislead the target and the other two would commit the crime after his signal, police said. PTI AMP KJ