Memes done in good taste are flattering: Tiger Shroff

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Tiger Shroff says he is not new to being the subject of social media memes but there is a caveat.The action star said when done in good taste, it is "flattering" to trend on social media, not otherwise. "If it's done in good taste, it's very flattering. Sometimes it's pretty cold. But it's nothing new to me. I guess I happen to make some sort of impact on these guys that I get this attention. "I've been getting trolls and memes since my first film released. But, at the end of the day, any PR is good PR," Tiger told PTI when asked about it.The actor was at the centre of memes and trolls frenzy when the trailer of his recently-released film "Student of the Year 2" dropped on social media.Tiger will next be seen in "War" along with Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor.The film is scheduled for an October 2 release. PTI RDS BKBK