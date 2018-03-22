MEMG Family Office buys shares worth Rs 102 cr in Quess Corp

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) MEMG Family Office today bought 10 lakh shares in integrated business services provider Quess Corp for over Rs 102 crore through an open market transaction.

MEMG Family Office is a fund set up by Ranjan Pai, Chief Executive and Managing Director of Manipal Education and Medical Group.

According to the block deal data available with BSE, MEMG Family Office purchased 10 lakh shares, or 0.69 per cent stake in Quess Corp.

The shares were acquired at a price of Rs 1,023 per scrip, valuing the transaction at Rs 102.30 crore.

The shares were sold by Ramdas Pai.

Quess Corp stock went down 0.03 per cent to end at Rs 1,030 apiece on BSE today. PTI VRN SBT