Memorial for Kargil martyrs to be built in Dehradun: Rawat

Dehradun, Jul 26 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government will construct a grand memorial named "Shaurya Sthal" here in the memory of Kargil martyrs, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said Friday. A grand and impressive memorial will be built in Dehradun in the memory of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for their country in the Kargil war, he said. Rawat was speaking after placing a wreath at the Kargil Shaheed Smarak at Gandhi Park here on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war on Friday. The names of Kargil martyrs will be etched on the walls of the memorial structure, he said. A piece of land in the city has already been identified for the purpose, he added. "Soldiers from Uttarakhand made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in all wars , a fact which prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use a sobriquet like sainya dham for the state," the chief minister said. Problems faced by former and present defence personnel will be solved on a priority basis. Nodal officers have been appointed to look into their complaints in all districts, Rawat said. Defence personnel can get an entry into the secretariat premises on the basis of their official ID cards without having to wait in a queue for passes, he said. Rawat also honoured decorated defence personnel, war veterans, widows of martyrs and their kin. Similar wreath laying ceremonies were also held at the collectorate in the border districts of Chamoli and Uttarkashi to mark the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war celebrated throughout the country as 'Vijay Diwas' (Victory Day). PTI ALM AQSAQS