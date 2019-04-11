Men are also pressured into losing weight, says Richard Madden

London, Apr 11 (PTI) Richard Madden has said that not just female actors, but their male counterparts also face the "unrealistic" pressure to maintain their bodies. In an interview with British Vogue, the 32-year-old actor said the industry is often demanding as to how actors are projected on screen and sometimes he feels conflicted when he has to follow the same trends that he is against."We're projecting a very unrealistic body image. I find myself with actor friends - after we've done a kind of barely eating, working out twice a day, no-carbing thing for these scenes, looking at each other and going: 'Were just feeding this same shit that we're against'," Madden said. "I've done numerous jobs where you're told to lose weight and get to the gym. It doesn't just happen to women, it happens to men all the time," he added. Madden, best known for playing Robb Stark on "Game of Thrones and protagonist David Budd on "Bodyguard", is currently looking forward to release of Elton John biopic, "Rocketman". The film is expected to premiere in Cannes Film Festival next month. PTI RB RBRB