Mental health not given importance in schools, students not aware of mental illness: Study

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Over 90 per cent school counsellors believe mental health is not given adequate importance in schools while at least 65 per cent of them believe students are not aware of the common symptoms of mental illness, a study has said.The study conducted by Fortis Institute of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, in which special educators and occupational therapists across 130 schools in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai were interviewed, also stressed the need to have mental health curriculum in schools.According to the study, 65 per cent counsellors and allied professionals believed that students were not aware of the common mental illnesses and search engines and social media were reported as a preferred source of information for students about the issue."91 per cent of the participants believed that mental health is not given adequate importance in schools and 96 per cent of the participants admitted that they recognized the need to incorporate a mental health curriculum within schools. "At least 29 per cent counsellors believe that when in distress, students prefer to keep their concerns to themselves rather than talking about them while 88 per cent participants believed that students do not know how to respond when their friends talk about psychological or emotional concerns," the study said.Dr Samir Parikh, Director, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences said children and adolescents are at the crucial developmental stage when sensitized learning is of utmost importance. However, talking about mental health related information, or providing reliable and adequate sources of information to the students within the school setting seems to be "majorly neglected""This is especially more pertinent when compared with information being imparted about physical health, and not about mental health. "Given such a wide gap, the school counsellors are indeed able to recognize that dire need to incorporate a mental health curriculum within the schools," he added.The institute is developing a mental health programme which includes improving an understanding of mental health, de-stigmatizing mental health, creating awareness about mental illnesses, encouraging help seeking behaviour and building the emotional resilience of the students. PTI GJS GJS TDSTDS