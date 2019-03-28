scorecardresearch
Mentally disturbed man kills wife, 2 children before committing suicide

Chandigarh, Mar 28 (PTI) A mentally disturbed man allegedly hacked to death his wife and two children in a village in Rohtak before committing suicide, police said Thursday. Bijender, a 42-year-old resident of Sundana village in Rohtak district, killed his wife, son and daughter, aged nine and 12, with a sharp-edged farm implement. "Bijender, who was mentally disturbed, killed his wife and two children before hanging himself," Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Rohtak Police Ashok Kumar said, adding that investigations in the case were underway. PTI SUN SNESNE

