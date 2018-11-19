Mentha oil futures down 1.50% on profit-booking

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Mentha oil prices drifted lower by 1.50 per cent to Rs 1,769.50 per kg in futures trade Monday after speculators trimmed positions to book profits amid muted demand from consuming industries at the spot markets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, mehtha oil for delivery in November fell by Rs 26.90, or 1.50 per cent to Rs 1,79.50 per kg in a business turnover of 131 lots. Analysts said apart from profit-booking by speculators at current levels, subdued demand led to the fall in the prices at futures trade. PTI SUN ADIADI