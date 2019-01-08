Mentha oil futures drop 1.45% on profit-booking

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Mentha oil prices fell 1.45 per cent to Rs 1,626 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators booked profits at prevailing levels amid easing demand in the spot market.Besides, pick up in supplies from major producing belts of Chandausi in Uttar Pradesh, too, weighed on prices.At the Multi Commodity Exchange, mentha oil for delivery in January moved Rs 24, or 1.45 per cent lower to Rs 1,626 per kg in business turnover of 275 lots. Analysts said besides profit-booking by participants at existing levels, decline in demand from consuming industries in the physical market against better stocks position on increased arrivals from Chandausi in Uttar Pradesh, led to the fall in mentha oil prices. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI