Mentha oil futures fall 0.42% on muted demand

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Mentha oil prices fell 0.42 per cent to Rs 1,641 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators engaged in trimming positions, triggered by muted demand from consuming industries in the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, mentha oil for deliverythis month declined Rs 7, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 1,641 per kg, in a business turnover of 265 lots. Analysts said off-loading of positions by participantsamid subdued demand from consuming industries in the spotmarket led to the decline in prices in futures trade.