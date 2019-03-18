Mentha oil futures fall 1.40% on muted demand

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Mentha oil prices fell 1.40 per cent to Rs 1,666.90 per kg in futures trade Monday as speculators trimmed positions on muted demand from consuming industries in the spot market. Moreover, ample stocks position on higher supplies from major producing belts of Chandausi in Uttar Pradesh fuelled the downtrend. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, mentha oil for delivery in March contracts declined Rs 23.70, or 1.40 per cent, to Rs 1,666.90 per kg in a business turnover of 352 lots. On similar lines, the oil for delivery in far-month May contracts traded lower by Rs 19, or 1.66 per cent, at Rs 1,127 per kg in 24 lots. Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants amid subdued demand from consuming industries in spot market led to the decline in mentha oil prices in futures trade. PTI SUN ADIADI