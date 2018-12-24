Mentha oil futures fall 1.93 pc on profit-booking

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Mentha oil prices dropped by 1.93 per cent to Rs 1,430 per kg in futures trade Monday as speculators booked profits at prevailing higher levels amid easing demand in the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, mentha oil for delivery in January fell by Rs 28.20, or 1.93 per cent, to Rs 1,430 per kg in a business turnover of 200 lots. Analysts said, besides profit-booking by participants, decline in demand from consuming industries in spot market against ample stocks position, mainly weighed on mentha oil prices in futures trade. PTI SUN SUN ANSANS