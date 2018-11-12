Mentha oil futures gain 1.32% on spot demand

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Mentha oil prices climbed 1.32 per cent to Rs 1,785 per kg as participants increased bets amid rise in demand from consuming industries at the spot market. Besides, tight stocks position also supported the upside in mentha oil prices. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, mentha oil for delivery this month was higher by Rs 23.20, or 1.32 per cent, to Rs 1,785 per kg with a business volume of 121 lots. Marketmen said widening of positions by traders following pick up in demand from consuming industries in the physical market against restricted supplies from Chandausi, led to the rise in mentha oil prices in futures trade. PTI SUN ADIADI