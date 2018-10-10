Mentha oil futures up 0.60% on increased demand

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Mentha oil prices rose by 0.60 per cent to Rs 1,741 per kg in futures trading today as speculators engaged in building up positions, driven by surging demand in the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, mentha oil for deliverythis month advanced by Rs 10.40, or 0.60 per cent to Rs 1,741per kg in business turnover of 15 lots. Analysts said expanding of positions by participants,tracking strong demand from consuming industries in thephysical market against low stocks position on fall in arrivals from Chandausi kept mentha oil prices higher at futures trade. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI