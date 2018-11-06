Mentha oil goes up 0.33 per cent on rising spot demand

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Mentha oil prices were higher by0.33 per cent to Rs 1,746.90 per kg in futures trading on Tuesday after speculators widened their bets, driven by a firm trend at spot markets on uptick in demand. Mentha oil for delivery in November was trading higher by Rs 5.80, or 0.33 per cent to Rs 1,746.90 per kg in business turnover of 38 lots. Marketmen attributed the rise in mentha oil prices at futures trade to raising of positions by participants in line with a firm trend at the physical markets on pick up in demand from consuming industries. PTI SUN ADIADI