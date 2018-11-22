Mentha oil goes up in futures trade

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Mentha oil prices were higherby 1.35 per cent to Rs 1,664 per kg in futures trade Thursdayas speculators built up fresh positions following pick up in demand in the spot market. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, mentha oil for delivery in current month traded higher by Rs 22.10, or 1.35 per cent to Rs 1,664 per kg, clocking a business volume of 128 lots. Marketmen said building up of fresh positions by speculators, driven by pick up in demand from consuming industries in the spot market, mainly influenced mentha oil prices at futures market here. PTI SUN ADIADI