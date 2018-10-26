Mentha oil rises 0.48% in futures trade on spot demand

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Supported by firm demand at the spot market, mentha oil prices went up by 0.48 per cent to Rs 1,799.80 per kg as participants widened their bets.At the Multi Commodity Exchange, mentha oil for delivery in the current month traded higher by Rs 17.10, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 1,799.90 per kg in business turnover of 4 lots.Analysts said raising of positions by speculators amid increased demand from consuming industries in the physical market, mainly pushed up mentha oil prices at futures trade. PTI SUN SUN BALBAL