Menthol rises on buying support

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Menthol prices rose by Rs 5 per kg at the local chemical market in the national capital today on fresh buying support from pharmaceutical units amid paucity of stocks.

Firming trend at futures market and restricted supplies in the physical market from Chandausi in Uttar Pradesh also supported the upmove.

Menthol crystal bold, menthol flake and mentha oil prices were up by Rs 5 each to conclude at Rs 1,740, Rs 1,590 and Rs 1,390 per kg, respectively.

Traders said increased demand from pharmaceutical and other consuming industries against restricted supplies from Chandausi in Uttar Pradesh, mainly pushed up menthol prices.

Following are todays quotations:

Ammonium chloride (50 kgs) Rs 950-1,800, acetic acid (1kg) Rs 53-57, ammonia bicarb (25 kgs) Rs 500-600, boric acid technical (50 kgs) Rs 3,500-4,000, borex granular (50 kgs) Rs 2,200-2,600, caustic soda flake (50 kgs) Rs 2,550-2,650, citric acid (50 kgs) (China) Rs 3,000-4,500, citric acid deshi (50 kgs) Rs 3,000-4,700, camphor slab (1 kg) Rs 750, camphor powder (1kg) Rs 650, glycerin (1 kg) Rs 80-150, hexamine (1kg) Rs 100, hydrogen peroxide (1 kg) Rs 40-45, menthol crystal bold (per kg) Rs 1,740, menthol flake (1 kg) Rs 1,590 and mentha oil (1kg) Rs 1,390, paraffin wax (1 kg) Iran Rs 80-85, paraffin wax (1 kg) China Rs 85-95, paraffin wax (1 kg) Indian Rs 85-88, soda ash (50 kgs) (Tata) Rs 1,325, soda ash (50 kgs) (Gujarat) Rs 1,320, soda ash (50 kgs) (DCW) Rs 1,320, soda ash (50 kgs) (Birla) Rs 1,315, soda Hydro sulphate (1 kg) Rs 115-145, sodium hydro sulphite (1 kg) kalali Rs 155, sodium hydro sulphite (1 kg) (China) Rs 150, sodium hydro sulphite safolite (1 kg) Rs 180-200, sodium silicate (50 kgs) Rs 1,100-1,500, sodium nitrate (50 kgs) Rs 2,200-2,400, sodium nitrite (50 kgs) Rs 2,500-2,600, sodium bio-carbonate-tata (50 kgs) Rs 1,650, stable bleaching powder-chambal (25 kgs) Rs 380, tartaric acid-France (1 kg) Rs 530, thymol (1 kg) Rs 400-450, titanium dioxide (1 kg) Rs 165-235, oxalic acid (pcpl) 50 kgs Rs 2,650-2,750 and zinc oxide (Kg) 160-200. PTI DPL KPS MKJ