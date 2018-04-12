MEP Infra bags Rs 28.71 cr contract from IHMC

Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) MEP Infrastructure Developers has bagged a contract worth Rs 28.71 crore from Indian Highways Management Company, an NHAI initiative, for providing services of hybrid electronic toll collection and toll management systems at Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE).

The operations will commence from the date of the signing of the agreement and the period of the contract is 2 years, the company said in a statement issued here.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy today said it has achieved the milestone of connecting 5000 MW to the Indian grid, making it the second largest OEM in India by cumulative installed capacity.

The company has operations across seven key wind states supported by a strong local service presence and has been the market leader for the past 3 years, it said in a statement issued here.

"India is a key market for us and will continue to be one for years to come. The global wind market dynamics are changing and so is the change occurring in India. Hence, it is imperative for us to respond to the market with more agility, better products and comprehensive digital intelligence which will set us to the path for strong profitable growth," companys CEO Markus Tacke said.

Engine manufacturer Cooper Corporation today said it has launched its emission certified gas generators ranging from 10kVA-25kVA.

These gas gensets will be produced at the companys manufacturing plant at Satara in Maharashtra and will be made available through its sales and service networks comprisingmore than 80 dealers with over 200 touch points nationally, Cooper said in a statement issued here.

The engine business contributes 15 per cent of Coppers total turnover, growing at a CAGR of over 25 per cent in the medium term (3 to 5 years).

"The company also exports engines and gensets to overseas markets like South East Asia, Middle East, Africa, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Ukraine and Central America," it said.