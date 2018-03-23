MEP Infra wins Rs 3K cr highway projects in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) MEP Infrastructure Developers (MEP) today said it has won projects worth Rs 2,921.83 crore in Maharashtra through a joint venture (JV) with Long Jian Road & Bridge Company Ltd.

The company now has a total of 9 projects on hybrid annuity mode (HAM) valued at Rs 6,758.77 crore, it said.

MEP through the JV has emerged as a preferred bidder for 3 HAM Road Construction projects of NHAI -- four laning of Ausa-Chakur, Chakur-Loha and Loha-Waranga for an aggregate Bid project cost of Rs 2,921.83 crore, it said in a statement.

Jayant D Mhaiskar, Chairman and Managing Director of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd, said: "The Company continues it winning run and now has a basket of 9 HAM projects in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat aggregating Rs 6,758.77 crore.

"The current three wins are contiguous in nature, thus enabling us to optimise our resources and complete these projects in a stipulated time frame."

The construction period for the project is 730 days and concession period is 15 years. PTI NAM SA