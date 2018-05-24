Meratask in talks with venture capital players to raise funds for biz expansion

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Meratask, micro logistics delivery platform in Delhi-NCR region, today said it has initiated talks with venture capital players to raise funds for its business expansion to other cities.

Founded by two Delhi-based entrepreneurs, Meratask allows users to delegate tasks for same day pick and drop related services with the help of a GPS tracker in a smartphone application.

The app, which was launched in early 2016, has more than 13,000 users currently, while the company aims to increase its user base and help solve a common problem of pick and drop delivery services within the same city, , Meratask said in a statement.

"Meratask is looking for a ?Series A Funding for its expansion to other cities," the company said adding it has initiated talks with venture capital players to raise the required funds.

"We are looking to expand our presence in 10 more cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and others by 2018. This expansion and funds utilisation will include strengthening technology, hiring of employees and taskers in each city," the companys founder Piyush Tandon said.

The services include pick and drop for corporate gifts, invitation cards, accessories, books, clothes, gadgets, documents and non-perishable food items among others.