Mercedes-Benz India sales dip 15% in Jan-Mar

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India Tuesday said it has sold 3,885 units in the first quarter of the year, down 14.72 per cent from the same period last year.The company had retailed 4,556 units in the January-March period of 2018."We are satisfied with our sustained sales performance despite facing strong macro-economic headwinds," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.As a fundamentally strong brand, the company remains bullish on the mid to long term prospect of the dynamic Indian market, which it believes has immense potential to grow, he added.