Mercedes-Benz launches BSVI compliant S-Class at Rs 1.33 Cr

Chennai, Mar 8(PTI): Germany-based luxury car maker Mercedes Banz today launched the BSVI compliant S-Class here priced at Rs 1.33 crore ex-showroom, with Southern region contributing significant amount of sales to the automajor. "South India remains a key market for Mercedes-Benz India and it contributes significantly to our overall volumes. We are particularly pleased with the steady growth of South market", Mercedes-Benz India, Vice-President (Marketing and Sales), Michael Jopp said after unveiling the car here. The base variant S-350d diesel would be first the BSVI compliant car compatible with BSIV fuel. "We are overwhelmed with the response from the customers for our varied product range and we are pleased to launch all new S-Class here in Chennai." he said. Jopp said ever since the launch of S-Class the company has retailed more than 6,700 units of S-Class to customers. "With the S-Class, we continue our product offensive and are confident of maintaining our lead in the luxury car industry", he said. The S-350d is priced at Rs 1.33 crore while the petrol version S450 at Rs 1.37 crore (ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz has a production facility at Chakan near Pune which carries investment of over Rs 1,000 crore. The company also has presence in 45 cities from 93 outlets. Mercedes-Benz India product portfolio includes the locally produced Mercedes Maybach S 500, S-Class, E-Class, C-Class, CLA luxury sedans and the GLA, GLE and the GLS luxury SUVs, the statement added. PTI VIJ RC