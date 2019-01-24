Mercedes-Benz launches luxury MPV V-Class in India

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) German auto major Mercedes-Benz Thursday made a foray into the luxury multi-purpose vehicles segment in India with the launch of its V-Class at a starting price of Rs 68.40 lakh. The V-Class will be available in both six-seater long-wheelbase (Exclusive) and seven-seater extra-long-wheelbase (Expression) variants, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement. While the V-Class Expression starts at Rs 68.40 lakh, the V-Class Exclusive starts at Rs 81.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India), it added. Continuing Mercedes-Benz's BS-VI transition efforts, the V-Class will be available in a 2-litre BS VI-compliant diesel engine, the company said. "The launch of the V-Class in India firmly underscores our pioneering spirit as we introduce the 'Luxury Multi-Purpose Vehicle' segment for our discerning Indian customers," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schwenk said. The V-Class is targeted at a wide array of potential customers comprising large families, sports enthusiasts and businesses, he added. Schwenk further said in 2019, Mercedes-Benz completes 25 years in India and this milestone will be marked with "a wide range of product offensive, starting with the V-Class". "We have some of the most-awaited products planned for the Indian market in 2019 that will keep the customers and enthusiasts fascinated," he said. In 2018, Mercedes-Benz India posted a 1.4 per cent increase in its sales with a record 15,538 units, retaining its leadership position in the luxury segment for the fourth year in a row. PTI RKL HRS