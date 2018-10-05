Mercedes drives in new AMG G 63 at Rs 2.19 cr

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz Friday launched a new version of its premium SUV AMG G 63 priced at Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom). The model comes powered by a 4-litre V8 biturbo diesel engine that generates 585 hp of power. It can attain 100 km/h from standstill in 4.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 220 km/h. "The extreme rock-climbing abilities combined with sports car performance, class leading styling and a high-tech cabin makes the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 yet another legend in the making," Mercedes-Benz India Vice President, Sales and Marketing Michael Jopp told reporters here. The company continues its product offensive and the new AMG G 63 is the tenth product it has launched for the Indian market in 2018, he added. "We have an exciting line-up for the upcoming festive season and our product innovations will continue in the coming months," Jopp said. PTI MSS RKL ANSANS