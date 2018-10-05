scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Mercedes drives in new AMG G 63 at Rs 2.19 cr

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz Friday launched a new version of its premium SUV AMG G 63 priced at Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom). The model comes powered by a 4-litre V8 biturbo diesel engine that generates 585 hp of power. It can attain 100 km/h from standstill in 4.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 220 km/h. "The extreme rock-climbing abilities combined with sports car performance, class leading styling and a high-tech cabin makes the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 yet another legend in the making," Mercedes-Benz India Vice President, Sales and Marketing Michael Jopp told reporters here. The company continues its product offensive and the new AMG G 63 is the tenth product it has launched for the Indian market in 2018, he added. "We have an exciting line-up for the upcoming festive season and our product innovations will continue in the coming months," Jopp said. PTI MSS RKL ANSANS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos