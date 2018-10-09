Mercedes sales dip marginally in Jan-Sep period at 11,789 units

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India Tuesday reported a marginal dip in its sales at 11,789 units for the January-September period compared to 11,869 units in the same period of last year. It faced significant headwinds during the period under review due to various micro-economic factors like rising interest rates, inflationary hikes, depreciation of the rupee and rising import costs, the company said in a statement. Besides, a substantially high base of last year also posed significant sales challenges in the third quarter of 2018, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement. "We are satisfied with our sales performance despite experiencing the prevailing micro-economic headwinds and also a high base of 2017, which was a result of the strong built up to the GST roll-out and also the onset of an earlier festive season, posing stiff sales challenges," Michael Jopp, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India said. Moving into the last quarter of 2018, the company is confident of a good festive season, he added. The automaker said its sales momentum in the first three quarters of 2018 was driven by mainstay products in the portfolio comprising the long wheelbase E-Class, the C-Class sedan, compact cars and SUVs. Last week, BMW India had reported 11 per cent increase in its sales for the January-September period of this year at 7,915 units. Another German carmaker, Audi is yet to come out with its sales number for the period. PTI MSS ANS SHWMR