Merck Launches Cutting Edge Fertility Technologies in India

Merck, a leading science and technology company, launched its cutting-edge fertility technology in India today. The business launched two devices, namely Geri and Gavi, as well as Gems, a complete culture medium suite. This will be made available in partnership with GeneaBiomedx, to IVF clinics and hospitals. This new technology provides an environment that helps to reduce external stresses on the embryos of patients undergoing fertility treatment. Individually-controlled chambers allow the embryos of each patient to grow separately and real-time cameras attached to each chamber reduces the frequency of opening and closing the chambers in Geri. Not only does this allow observation of the progress of embryo growth without removing the embryo from the chamber, it also reduces the impact on the embryo of factors such as changes in gas concentration and temperature. Merck has a market-leading portfolio of drugs and offers an array of clinic optimization services. Fertility lab procedures involve various steps and variables which can impact the overall success rate of IVF treatment. The introduction of cutting-edge fertility technology complements our portfolio and promises to decrease manual labor, increases precision and thus optimizes IVF outcomes for patients in India. Studies say nearly 27.5 million* Indian couples are actively seeking solution for infertility and with this technology are in position to offer them better access to world-class treatment, said AnandramNarasimhan, General Manager India Cluster, Merck Biopharma. Through the expansion of its portfolio of innovative pharmaceutical and technology products that fulfil unmet medical needs in the field of fertility treatment, Merck is aiming to provide broader range of products to help support Healthcare professionals to optimize treatment outcomes and fulfil the dream of becoming a parent. With this latest addition to its market-leading IVF drugs and services, Merck offers a comprehensive and holistic portfolio that facilitates IVF outcomes delivered by clinicians and specialists in India. About Gavi, Geri and Gems Gavi is the worlds first automated vitrification instrument, developed with the aim to achieve a consistent and standardized vitrification process. Geri is a benchtop incubator with individually controlled incubation chambers per patient to minimize disruptive events to the early-stage embryo. It also incorporates a time-lapse camera to capture images of embryos as they develop. Gems is the latest generation of GeneaBiomedxs culture media suite for high-quality embryo cultivation. Gavi, Geri and Gems are created by GeneaBiomedx, a company that creates and manufactures practical, accessible and precise fertility technologies that help standardize and automate fertility treatment. About Mercks Fertility Treatment Portfolio Merck offers a full portfolio of fertility drugs, including recombinant versions of the three natural hormones needed to treat infertility:Recombinant human follicle-stimulating hormone (r-hFSH)Recombinant human luteinising hormone (r-hLH)Recombinant human chorionic gonadotropin (r-hCG)Our portfolio of fertility treatments provides a solution for critical stages of the fertility treatment cycle and includes complementary products which can be used in conjunction with the recombinant gonadotropins during and after a fertility treatment cycle. References: * Call for Action: Expanding IVF Treatment in India (E&Y Report July, 2015) Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials.