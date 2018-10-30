scorecardresearch
Merck Q3 net profit surges 65% to Rs 52.33 cr

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Drug firm Merck Ltd Tuesday reported a 65.18 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 52.33 crore for the third quarter ended September 30.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 31.68 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Merck Ltd said in a BSE filing.The company's total income stood at Rs 232.21 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 210.45 crore for the same period a year ago.Shares of Merck Ltd closed at Rs 2,886.65 per scrip on BSE, down 1.66 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT BAL

