Mercury continues to dip in several parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) Several parts of Punjab and Haryana braved the cold weather on Friday with minimum temperatures hovering below normal. In Punjab, Halwara was coldest at 5.4 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar recorded 6 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana and Patiala recorded identical lows of 8.7 degrees, a meteorological department official said. According to the weather report, Pathankot (6.7 degrees), Adampur (5.9 degrees), Bathinda (5.6 degrees), Faridkot (5.6 degrees) and Gurdaspur (7.5 degrees) reeled under the chill as minimum temperatures continued to be below normal. Similarly, in Haryana, Narnaul recorded the coldest temperatures at 6.5 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Hisar (7.8 C) and Karnal at 7 degrees. PTI SUN MAZHMB