Mercury crosses 40 deg C in parts of Delhi as heat wave continues

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Heat wave conditions continued on Saturday in Delhi with the mercury crossing 40 degrees Celsius in some areas of the national capital, officials said.The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius, which was four notches above the season's average.The minimum temperature was 22.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.An official said the Palam observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius.Humidity in the city oscillated between 25 and 70 per cent.The weatherman has forecast light rains with the possibility of thunderstorm and dust storm on Sunday."There is possibility of light rains tomorrow. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at 22 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, respectively," the official said.On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded was 39.3 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperature had settled at 20 degrees Celsius.