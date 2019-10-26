Mercury dips further in Himachal

Shimla, Oct 26 (PTI) Cold wave conditions intensified in Himachal Pradesh as minimum temperatures came down a notch further on Saturday, the meteorological department said. Many parts of the state witnessed frigid conditions with Manali recording a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Minimum temperatures in Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla were 6.2, 8 and 8.6 degrees Celsius respectively. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district registered the lowest temperature in the state at minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, Singh said. In Kinnaur district Kalpa town, the minimum temperature was 2.9 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 30.4 degrees Celsius, the official added. PTI DJI HDAHMB