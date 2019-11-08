Mercury dips to 14 deg C in Delhi after rains

(Eds: Correcting rainfall figure) New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The mercury in Delhi dipped to 14 degrees Celsius on Friday due to rains in the past 24 hours, officials said.The temperature recorded was four notches below the season's average, they said, adding that a shallow fog covered the city in the morning hours.The city received 0.8 mm rainfall till 8.30 am and relative humidity was 94 per cent, a MeT department official said.The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy and the maximum temperature is expected around 28 degrees Celsius, the official said.On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 23.4 and 18.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI VIT SOM