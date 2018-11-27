Mercury dips to 7.8 degree C in Odisha's Phulbani

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 (PTI) With a cold wave-like condition sweeping across Odisha, the night temperature in many parts of the state will fall by two to three degree Celsius in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Tuesday.The mercury dipped to below 15 degrees Celsius in 14 places in the state, with Phulbani in Kandhamal recording 7.8 degree Celsius, the lowest in the state this year, it said.State capital Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius, it said.Minimum temperatures observed no large changes across the state. They were normal over coastal Odisha and below normal over the interiors, the IMD said.The highest maximum temperature of 32.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Talcher.While shallow fog has occurred at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri of south interior Odisha, weather has been dry in most parts of the state, it said.With no rainfall warning for the state till next week and cold winds blowing from the Himalayan region in the north, the condition is now favourable for a cold wave in Odisha, which will intensify further from the first week of December, an IMD official said. PTI AAM KK IJT