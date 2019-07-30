Mercury drops in Himachal; rains in Shimla, Kufri, Dharamshala

Shimla, July 30 (PTI) The maximum temperatures fell by three to four notches as many parts of Himachal Pradesh, including capital Shimla, Kufri and Dharamshala, received rain on Tuesday, the Meteorological department said. Sujanpur Tihra received the highest rain at 37 mm, followed by Sundernagar at 36 mm, Amb at 29 mm, Dharamshala and Mandi at 18 mm each, Fagu at 13 mm, Shimla at 10 mm, Kufri at 6 mm and Una at 4 mm, said the MeT office. The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 31 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was in Keylong at 14.4 degrees Celsius, it added. The state is likely to witness heavy rain on Wednesday as the MeT office already issued yellow weather warning for heavy rain in the plains, low and mid hills. PTI DJI INDIND