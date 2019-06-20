Mercury drops in Jammu after brief spell of showers

Jammu, Jun 20 (PTI) An overcast sky and a brief spell of showers on Thursday morning brought the maximum temperature down in Jammu city, the meteorological department said.The weatherman has forecast wet weather in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next six days. The day temperature in Jammu settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius, a drop of 1.7 notches against the previous day's 38.8 degrees Celsius and 1.3 degrees below the season's average, a Met department spokesperson said.The people of Jammu woke up to a heavy cloud cover and a light shower on Thursday but the afternoon was sunny, he said.The minimum temperature in the city registered an increase of 2.2 notches to settle at 25.5 degrees Celsius, which was 0.6 degrees below the normal during this time of the season, he said. Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, recorded a high of 34 degrees Celsius and a low of 24.6 degrees Celsius, making it the second hottest place in the state after Jammu, the Met spokesperson said. PTI TAS AD RHLRHL