Mercury drops in several parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Minimum temperatures in several parts of Rajasthan further dropped by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius on Monday as compared to the levels recorded Sunday, a meteorological (Met) department official said.The drop in temperature was recorded in Churu, Sriganganagar and Jaisalmer districts, among others, he said.Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius followed by 4.4 degrees Celsius in Eranpura Road, 4.5 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 4.8 degrees Celsius in Srigangangar, 7.3 degree Celsius in Jaisalmer, 7.6 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 8.7 degrees Celsius in Banasthali, 9.4 degrees Celsius each in Ajmer, Bikaner, Kota and Udaipur, 9.6 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, 9.9 degrees Celsius in Barmer and 11.1 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, the weatherman said.The maximum temperature in most places was recorded between 19.4 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, he added.The Met department has predicted dry weather with partially cloudy skies for the next 24 hours. It has also warned of ground frost and cold wave conditions in Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Sriganganagar during this period. PTI AG SDA AD IJT