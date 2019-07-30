Mercury rises in Kashmir and Ladakh, records marginal dip in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 30 (PTI) The mercury in most parts of Kashmir and Ladakh regions, including Srinagar, continued its upward trend, even as Jammu recorded a marginal dip in the day temperature due to overnight rainfall, the MeT department said. The meteorological department has forecast another spell of rain over most parts of Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours.The maximum temperature in Jammu was 33.3 degrees Celsius, which is near normal during this part of the season, while the minimum was 25.7 degrees Celsius, around a degree above the season's average, a MeT spokesperson said. He said 12.8 mm rainfall was recorded in Jammu over the previous night.In Srinagar, the day temperature was 31.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.7 degrees above normal, he said, adding the night temperature in the city was 19.8 degrees Celsius. Temperature in Ladakh region also witnessed an increase.Leh recorded a high of 29 degrees Celsius against the previous day's 26.7 degrees Celsius, while nearby Kargil town witnessed an increase of 4.7 notches in the day temperature which settled at 27.9 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said. He said the night temperatures in Leh and Kargil also registered an increase and settled at 15.7 degrees and 13.3 degrees Celsius respectively. The weatherman has forecast fairly widespread rains or thundershowers over Jammu and Kashmir divisions from July 31 to August 2 and isolated to scattered rains in Ladakh region during the next 24 hours.The MeT department predicted isolated heavy rains in Jammu on Wednesday and issued a yellow weather warning, indicating least danger, for the region. PTI TAS AB AD RCJ