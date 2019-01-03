Mercury rises in parts of Rajasthan, cold wave persists

Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) There was a slight respite from severe cold wave in most parts of Rajasthan on Thursday as the temperature rose by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, MeT official said. Bhilwara recorded its minimum at 4.1 degrees celsius, while the mercury settled at 4 degrees in Sikar and 4.1 degrees Celsius in Churu, he said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's only hill station Mount Abu, followed by 5.2 in Chittorgarh, 5.9 in Banasthali, 6 in Pilani and Dabok, 7 in Alwar, 7.3 in Sriganganagar, 7.6 in Jaipur, 7.8 in Bikaner, 8 in Kota, 8.6 in Swai Madhopur, 9.8 in Phalodi, 10 in Jodhpur, 11.3 in Ajmer, 11.5 in Jaisalmer, and 12.2 degrees Celsius in Barmer, he said. The maximum temperature was recorded between 19.5 and 29.9 degrees Celsius at most of the places in the state, he added. Traffic movement in Sri Ganganagar and Pilani was affected as visibility was less than 50 metres because of dense fog, he said. The weatherman has predicted cold waves and ground frost conditions in Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar districts. PTI AG MAZ SMNSMN