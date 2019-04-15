Mercury soars above 40 degrees at 12 places in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Apr 15 (PTI) The searing heat wave conditions intensified across Odisha Monday with the mercury soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in at least 12 places, the weatherman said. Talcher was the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature rising to 43.8 degrees Celsius. It wasclosely followed by Angul which recorded 43.7 degrees Celsius, while the mercury stood at 43 degrees Celsius in Titlagarh. The state capital Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum of 39.6 degrees Celsius, while the mercury touched 39 degrees in the neighbouring city of Cuttack, the meteorological centre here said.Jharsuguda recorded a maximum temperature of42.6 degrees Celsius, Balangir 42 degrees and Sambalpur andHirakud 41.1 degrees Celsius, it said.The mercury touched 40.1 degrees Celsius at Keonjhar,40.8 degrees at Bhawanipatna and Malkangiri, 40.5 degrees at Sundargarh and 40 degrees at Sonepur, it said.Heat wave conditions are likely to continue in most parts of the state for the next couple of days, the Met office added. PTI SKN KK SRY