Mere apology will not do, Azam should be suspended: Rama Devi

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI)BJP MP Rama Devi has said that Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan should be suspended from Lok Saba for five years and a mere apology from him for his remarks against her will not do."He should be given a serious punishment and suspended for five years," said Devi, who was in the Chair on Thursday when Khan made the sexist comments which have been condemned by parties across the political fault lines.Had he tendered an apology immediately, she would have forgiven him, but instead he stormed out, the MP from Bihar said.Now merely an apology from him will not assuage her, Devi said, adding that his comments, expunged from the record, were an insult to Parliament and all members.Following a meeting with members of different parties, Speaker Om Birla has asked Khan to apologise or he will take stringent action against him. Members in Lok Sabha had on Friday condemned Khan's remarks and demanded exemplary action against him. PTI KR JTR RT