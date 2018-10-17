scorecardresearch
Merkel says 'still a chance' for deal on Brexit

Berlin, Oct 17 (AFP) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that there was "still a chance" for an accord with Britain to leave the EU but that Berlin was preparing for a no-deal Brexit."There is still a chance to achieve a good and sustainable exit accord," Merkel told parliament ahead of a crunch EU summit in Brussels that will focus on Brexit."At the same time it is of course part of responsible and forward-looking governance that we prepare for all scenarios. That includes the possibility that Britain will leave the EU without a deal." (AFP) MRJMRJ

