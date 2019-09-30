Meru Launches Cab Booking Service at Mumbai’s CSMT Railway Station

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Passengers can now avail a Meru cab from the first lane pick-up at platform #18 and the main CSMT entranceMumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)In an attempt to ease last mile commuting for railway travelers, Meru announces its zero wait-time cab booking services at the CSMT station, Mumbai. This will allow commuters to book a Meru cab directly at any of the dedicated booking counters situated at the Main Line Waiting Area and at Platform no. 18, near the escalator. Additionally, commuters can also book a Meru cab with using the Meru App which allows them to select the pickup point to board the cab. Passengers getting out of the CSMT Railway Station will no longer need to walk out of the station premises to book a cab. Dedicated booking counters have been set up at Main Line Waiting Area near platform no. 13 and at Platform no. 18 exit near escalator, respectively. Commuters can board their pre-assigned cab from a fleet of Meru cabs lined up outside the station. Merus motive behind this is to improve passenger convenience and ease the hassle of getting a worry-free ride home by providing instant booking confirmation and readily available cab to start their onward journey. Post booking, passengers can swiftly board their air-conditioned cab at any of the two first-lane pickup points situated next to the exit gates of Platform no. 18 and Main Line Waiting Area near Platform no. 13 of the CSMT. Meru offers no-surge pricing and passengers can avail Merus AC sedan cab ride starting at Rs. 99 from CSMT. Customers can also pay for their Meru ride using their credit/debit card, BHIM UPI, Paytm and other digital payment options using Meru App. Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Abhay Pratap Singh, City Head - Mumbai, Meru said, Consumer centricity and experience has always been our top priority. Taking it further, we are now extending our ride hailing services right out of the CSMT Railway Station. Now railway travelers will have an option to choose AC sedan cab service, readily available at CSMT. We thank the Railway Authority for believing in Meru and giving us the opportunity to provide excellent cab service to all railway passengers. Merus zero wait-time cab service is operational at CSMT and is going to help thousands of railway passengers, effectively. For over a decade, Meru has remarkably focused on intensifying its user-accessibility, usability and security across India. Ride a Meru cab once and it is very likely that you would be amused by its trusted customer service, transparent billing with No-surge prices and well-trained driver-partners who provide a truly worry-free travel experience. About MeruMeru pioneered the concept of tech-enabled ride-hailing service in India in 2007. Since its launch, Meru has served over 13 million customers in 24 cities. Merus cab service is available for local and outstation rides, on both point-to-point, as well as, hourly rental packages through its 5+ million Android and iOS mobile app users, website (www.meru.in) and call centers (city code - 44224422) across India. Meru maintains long standing relationships with all major private airports in India. Meru is the official cab service at these airports for over a decade. Merus outstation service covers 100 cities and 7000+ destinations. Meru also stands strong in the B2B sector having deployed a wide range of fleet varying from hatchbacks to SUVs, to buses, serving corporate customers. With recently incorporated eVeritos, the all-electric sedan by Mahindra, Meru is moving ahead in its path towards building an Electric Vehicle ecosystem. Starting with Mumbai, Meru will soon expands its EV-based commute services across other cities as well. Image 1: Meru Booking Counter at Main Area CSMT Image 2: Meru Booking Counter at Main Area CSMT PWRPWR