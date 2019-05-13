Meru Pioneers Digital Tipping in the Mobility Sector

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Now Indian consumers can digitally tip their cab driver as a token of appreciation for providing an excellent ride experience. This feature is yet another first from Indias pioneer mobility service, Meru, which allows customers to offer an instant and cashless tip to the driver. However, tipping is entirely optional and as per the customer's discretion. At the end of every ride, the customer gets a notification on her app to rate the experience. Tip option will appear here. By default, No Tip option is selected. Customers can choose the tip amount from the three options, i.e., Rs. 10, Rs. 20 and Rs. 50 and the same gets deducted from customer mobile wallet linked to Meru App. The company transfers the full tip amount given by the customer instantly to the driver's account. Commenting on this initiative, Nilesh Sangoi, CEO of Meru said, Many of our driver partners go that extra mile while offering their services to customers, and we receive many positive feedbacks from such customers. A lot of customers told us that they would like to offer a tip to the driver partner as a token of appreciation in cashless form. We firmly believe that we will have happy customers only if we have happy driver partners and we constantly strive to add new features and services that help improve the lives of our driver partners. In line with our philosophy to provide a viable and attractive earning opportunity to our driver partners, we are delighted to be the first service in the industry to offer a seamless tipping feature for the driver partners. About UsMeru pioneered the concept of tech-enabled ride-hailing service in India in 2007 in association with True North (formerly, India Value Fund Advisors), a premier India centric Private Equity fund. Since its launch, Meru has served over thirteen million customers in 24 cities. Meru service is available for traveling local and outstation destinations, both as a point to point as well as hourly rental packages through its 5 million Android and iOS mobile app users, website and call center. Merus outstation service covers 100 cities and 7000 plus destinations. Meru is also the official partner of all the private airports in the country.For more information, please visit www.meru.in. Image: Tipping feature in Meru App PWRPWR