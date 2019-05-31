MES official sentenced to 4 yrs RI in disproportionate assets case

(Eds: Adding a word in para 2) New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) A special CBI court has sentenced an MES officer to four years rigorous imprisonment for amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 99 lakh, officials said Friday. The officer, Vijay Sharma, has also been slapped with a fine of over Rs 1 crore, they said.Sharma, then a junior engineer in the Military Engineer Services (MES), was booked by the CBI in 2012 for amassing wealth which was 188.63 per cent over his known sources of income, the officials said here.The wealth was accumulated in his name and in the name of his family members and others from 1999 to 2012, they said."The special judge for CBI cases, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), has sentenced Vijay Kumar Sharma, then a junior engineer (QS&C) working in the office of Garrison Engineer, Military Engineer Services (MES), Bairagarh in Bhopal to undergo 4 years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs one crore one thousand (Rs. 1,00,01,000/-) in a disproportionate assets case," a CBI spokesperson said. PTI ABS ABS ANBANBANB