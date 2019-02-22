Messe Frankfurt India and MEX Exhibitions Enter Into a Strategic Alliance to Create an Integrated Business Platform for Textile Sector

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, February 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --With portfolio expansion and future development of the industry in sight, the organisers of Texprocess India and Gartex India have entered into a strategic alliance to form a unified industry platform 'Gartex Texprocess India'. The event will be part of Messe Frankfurts Texpertise Network leveraging on the groups strong global network and expertise in the sector.Leading in both apparel consumption and exports, India holds the second largest textile manufacturing capacity globally with the textile machinery sector witnessing a growth of 8-10 percent year-on-year. As the world's second largest exporter of textiles and clothing projected to reach USD 300 billion by 2024, Indian apparel manufacturers are moving towards increasing their manufacturing capacities and upgrading technology, giving rise to automation garmenting processes to enter the Indian market. Having made its debut in 2016, both Texprocess India and Gartex India received tremendous response from the industry with leading associations and companies in the garment and textile machinery sector coming forward to support the shows.At the internationally renowned Texprocess, exhibitors from around the world converge to present the latest machines, plants, processes and services for the manufacture of garments and textile and flexible materials. While Texprocess India was launched as a pavilion to create an innovation platform for garment-manufacturing and textile processing at Techtextil India tradeshow in Mumbai, Gartex India exhibition was held annually in New Delhi and has grown wider in scope covering not just garment and textile manufacturing value chain but has also added segments like innerwear manufacturing zone, Laundry & Denim show along the way in addition to digital textile printing, embroidery and other existing verticals. With the merger of the two strong textile trade fair brands, the organisers, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd and MEX Exhibitions, aspire to work in collaboration for India's textile industry development, facilitating global sourcing and networking in the textile value chains.Gaurav Juneja, Director of MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, said: "Gartex India has grown multifold in size since its debut in 2016, making the event wider in scope and greater in significance year after year. It has created new standards for the industry in terms of enhancing awareness, excellent networking, knowledge dissemination and industry bonding. Now, it is time to take it to the next level and this Strategic Alliance with Texprocess of Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India, Gartex India will realise its true potential and soar to even greater heights."While the show will continue to maintain a strong focus on garment and textile manufacturing solutions, embroidery machines, digital textile printing sector, sewing machines, laundry solutions, innerwear manufacturing, denim show, fabrics, accessories among others, the organisers aims to expand its exhibit segments to cover complete textile process chain in the coming editions. This includes technologies involved from design, cutting, sewing, knitting and embroidery to finishing, refining, IT and logistics which will supplement its textile technologies portfolio through the association with Texprocess.Talking about the alliance, Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member of Messe Frankfurt Asia Holding Ltd, said: "Our shared commitment for industry development has led to the decision of working in collaboration with MEX Exhibitions. Together, we are positioned to grow and more importantly provide industry stakeholders with a strong brand of enhanced offerings through a single-source business platform - 'Gartex Texprocess India'. Moreover, the alliance has set pace for our brand expansion strategy as India is one the most promising textile markets."With a unique portfolio of 50 international fairs for the textile sector, Messe Frankfurt is the world's market leader when it comes to trade fairs for the textile sector. Gartex Texprocess India will now be part of Messe Frankfurt's Texpertise Network which is a combination of the world's most important textile trade fair worldwide that highlight innovations and show what is driving the global textile industry. The unified Gartex Texprocess India edition will be held from 10 - 12 August 2019 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi in India.About Messe Frankfurt Messe Frankfurt is the world's largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With more than 2,500* employees at 30 locations, the company generates annual sales of around 715* million. Thanks to its far-reaching ties with the relevant sectors and to its international sales network, the Group looks after the business interests of its customers effectively. A comprehensive range of services - both onsite and online - ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).For more information, please visit our website at: http://www.messefrankfurt.com*preliminary figures 2018 Source: Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd