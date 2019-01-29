Messe Frankfurt India Enter Into Strategic Partnership With CREDAI-MCHI for the International Elevator & Escalator Expo 2020

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 29, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Stepping into 2019, Messe Frankfurt India has amped up its building technology portfolio and entered into a strategic partnership with MCHI-CREDAI for one of its flagship fairs - IEE Expo. The alliance aims to play a key role in providing real estate developers and builders access to intelligent transportation technologies, serving as a competitive sourcing hub.Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt. Ltd., one of India's leading exhibition organisers together with the apex body of Real Estate Developers in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), CREDAI-MCHI, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership. Following the successful association in 2018, the two organisations have decided to work closely to provide a truly international business platform for real estate developers and builders.Under this alliance, all events organised by Messe Frankfurt in the architectural mobility and vertical transportation segment, namely IEE EXPO 2020 and E2 FORUM, will be strongly supported by CREDAI-MCHI facilitating stronger dialogue between industry stakeholders. The alliance will also see joint participation of CREDAI-MCHI and Messe Frankfurt India at procurement meetings with purchase directors during the year to better understand industry requirements and how IEE Expo could fill the technology and demand gap.The Messe Frankfurt Indian subsidiary which acquired the International Elevator & Escalator Show hosted the first edition under its arm in 2018. IEE Expo is part of Messe Frankfurt's global building technologies portfolio which includes 24 trade fairs on three continents in its building technologies area of expertise. In the space of urban mobility and vertical transportation solutions in particular, Messe Frankfurt organises the renowned E2 Forum in Italy and Frankfurt under its banner where innovations, digitisation and sustainability in the buildings of the future is paired with pioneering solutions and concepts from the lift and escalator industry. E2 Forum offers architects, planners and operators of lift and escalator systems the chance to obtain information, engage in dialogue and share ideas with manufacturers and developers.Bringing this successful concept to India, Messe Frankfurt India announced that E2 Forum will mark its launch in Mumbai in 2019. Mr. Winston Pereira, General Manager, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt. Ltd., shared: "The rapid pace of urban development and high-rises in India has brought the focus on vertical transportation technologies and innovations in 'Proptech'. We are glad to announce the launch of E2 Forum in India and together with IEE Expo are confident that the platforms will enable developers and builders to access architectural mobility solutions that address the critical elements of space availability, safety and sustainable urbanisation. We are, therefore, happy to join hands with CREDAI-MCHI in this endeavour which will enable us to bring the right stakeholders together."Additionally, the 2020 edition of IEE Expo will see a series of knowledge sessions and panel discussions co-organised by Messe Frankfurt India and CREDAI-MCHI that will bring real estate developers, builders, architects and town planners face-to-face with technology specialists to facilitate business and knowledge exchange within the industry. Under the alliance, IEE Expo will also host exclusive procurement meetings for OEMs with India's top builders and real estate developers during the fair. The key business event which has magnificent real-life product displays of elevators and escalators will give visitors a personalised experience of luxury, high-end and latest vertical transportation technologies.President CREDAI MCHI - Mr. Nayan Shah, said: "We are glad to partner with Messe Frankfurt which brings its expertise from some of the biggest trade fair brands for building technology. With high rise towers coming in, the most crucial part of purchase becomes a high speed elevator. Such tie-ups will help us address safety and performance technologies. Parking today is a crucial issue as number of automobiles have increased exponentially; this is where Messe Frankfurt's IEE Expo plays an important role in optimising." MCHI's procurement wing will have direct access and benefit from its building technology trade fairs in India and in particular for IEE Expo and E2 Forum, which will facilitate exchange of ideas between technology providers and builders for High speed, Parking and Fire Safety Elevator requirements.The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) is the apex body of private real estate developers representing 12,500 members spread across 23 state level chapters and 205 city level chapters in India. The Mumbai Chapter - MCHI (Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry) - is a strong industry platform with membership of over 1,800 leading developers in Mumbai and MMR. The CREDAI-MCHI has expanded across MMR, having its own units in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira - Virar City, Raigad and Navi Mumbai. Members of CREDAI-MCHI account for 80% of the organised development of new residential and commercial properties in Mumbai and MMR.With a growth expectancy of over 50% in the next four years, the Indian elevator and escalator sector is scaling high making India one of the biggest markets for this industry. With the towering future this industry possesses, IEE Expo 2020 will be a key platform for both exhibitors and business visitors at witnessing technological innovations, aesthetic designs and the progress in the vertical transportation industry.For more information about the event, please visit http://ieeexpo.in.messefrankfurt.com.Messe Frankfurt makes the industry also meet at these conference and exhibition events in Italy and Germany - please visit for more information: http://www.e2Forum.it, http://www.e2forum.com, http://www.technology.messefrankfurt.com.Background information on Messe Frankfurt Messe Frankfurt is the world's largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With more than 2,500* employees at 30 locations, the company generates annual sales of around 715* million. 