MeT Dept predicts misty Thursday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The mercury settled a notch above normal in the national capital on Wednesday, with the MeT Department predicting mist and shallow fog on Thursday morning. "The day temperature was recorded at 28.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the city registered a minimum of 13.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal," an official at the MeT Department said. The humidity oscillated between 98 and 53 per cent. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for Thursday along with the possibility of mist and shallow to moderate fog in the morning. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 28 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively," the weatherman said. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature settled at 29.3 degrees Celsius. PTI GJS GJS SNESNE