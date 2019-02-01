MeT forecasts fresh snowfall in U'khand between Feb 5-8

Dehradun, Feb 1 (PTI) The meteorological department has forecast a fresh spell of rain and snow in parts of Uttarakhand from February 5 to 8, officials said.Movement of western disturbances over western Himalayan region and formation of an induced system over north Rajasthan and neighbouring areas is indicated on February 6 and 7, MeT office director Vikram Singh said.Due to the meteorological conditions, heavy snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the higher reaches (3000 metres and above) of the mountainous districts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh on February 6 and 7 while the lower areas will be lashed by rain, he said.Moderate rain and snowfall are likely to occur at isolated places on February 5 and 8 as well, the MeT director said.Authorities are advised to take precautionary measures to control the movement of commuters and tourists in the hills during the period especially on February 7, he added.He also advised the administration to position road clearing equipment at important points in the hills by February 5.Commuters and tourists are advised to coordinate closely with the authorities during the warning period, he said. PTI ALM RHL