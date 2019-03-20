MeT forecasts partly cloudy skies in Delhi on Holi

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Delhiites can expect to have a partly cloudy Holi on Thursday due to cyclonic circulations over neighbouring Punjab, a MeT official said. Partly cloudy skies prevailed in the national capital on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 34.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above season's average.The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the official said.The humidity oscillated between 90 and 34 per cent.The weatherman said the skies will remain partly cloudy, although ruling out the possibility of rain. Delhi is likely to experience partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the next 24 hours which will keep the temperatures on a lower note, a Skymet official said."However, it will be a dry Holi in Delhi," he said. On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 30 degrees and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI PLB SRY